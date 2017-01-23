What to take from the Women’s March

From an editorial Sunday in the Washington Post:
The Women’s March on Washington was so large that, for a time, it was not even officially a march – numbers so exceeded expectations that organizers canceled and then rerouted the formal procession to the White House. A demonstration of such scale would have been remarkable on any day. That it took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, that the size of the protest dwarfed the size of the celebration, that similar throngs gathered in other cities across the country – all of this underscored how divided the nation still is.
The protesters wanted a whole host of things – reproductive rights, equal pay, affordable health care, action on climate change. Their demands did not always match up, but the marchers had this in common: Whatever they cared about most, they had traveled to the nation’s capital to do something about it.
The overwhelming numbers of optimistic, determined marchers in Washington and Boston, Chicago and Atlanta, even London and Berlin – they don’t prove that Trump speaks only for a minority of Americans. Certainly they do not change the results of an election that put Republicans in charge of Congress and the White House.
For now, maybe the best response to these extraordinary two days is to celebrate an engaged citizenry.
