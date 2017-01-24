Next step on HB2? Let them vote

The author is the new N.C. House Minority Leader:
Last month, Gov. Roy Cooper sat down with Speaker Tim Moore and President Pro Tem Phil Berger and worked out a deal to end all the damage being done to North Carolina over HB2. The agreement was simple: Charlotte would repeal its ordinance and the North Carolina General Assembly would repeal HB2.
It is undisputed that after some confusion, Charlotte did its part and repealed its ordinance. Yet, the General Assembly failed to keep its end of the bargain. The Republican leadership’s reasoning was that although a majority of each chamber supported a full repeal of HB2, a majority of the Republican caucuses did not. These leaders were therefore unwilling to put a clean repeal bill on the floor for consideration by all members.
I believe that North Carolina should be open and tolerant. We should embrace our diversity and welcome all who want to live, work and raise a family here. There is simply no place for discriminatory legislation like HB2 if North Carolina wants to continue to grow its economy, protect its reputation nationally and recruit major companies.
As my colleagues and I return to session today in the General Assembly we must act immediately to repeal this harmful legislation. We have already experienced national and international pushback and real economic harm to North Carolina.
Gov. Cooper said it best earlier this month – for all of the political games around HB2, the solution for Moore and Berger is simple: Let them vote.
I hope the citizens of North Carolina will call on Speaker Moore and President Pro Tem Berger to support efforts to repeal HB2 and to allow the full General Assembly to have a vote on a clean repeal bill. Repeal will allow North Carolinians to have confidence they will be free to to live their lives in our state without fear of discrimination. Repeal will also give confidence to prospective employers and businesses looking to locate here that North Carolina is focused on improving the economy and creating jobs. Gov. Cooper is right. Let them vote.
