A few things $87.5 million would buy

A letter that Bob Simmons, executive director of the Council for Children’s Rights, sent to Mecklenburg County commissioners and Charlotte City Council members on Wednesday:
Children in our community have many needs, and the expansion of the Smith Family’s business to include a Major League Soccer Franchise is not among them.
Our children need more and better resources in their schools. Their teachers need to be paid better. New buildings need to be built and existing buildings need to be improved.
Youth and Family Services needs a better data system and more social workers to serve our children. Implementation of the recommendations of the Jack Eckerd Foundation is certainly more important for our children than professional soccer.
Our children need affordable housing and better health and mental health care, including preventive services and family support services. Our children need more and better child care and after school care and vacation care – and food programs.
There is so much our children need.
With all of those needs, why would you consider paying at least 50 percent of the cost to expand the family business of billionaire Bruton Smith into Major League Soccer? That $87.5 million of taxpayer money could be spent on increasing the public teacher salary supplement. It could be spent on building and supporting work force housing and affordable housing. It could be spent on health care for children and families. It could be spent on investing in our neighborhoods in a way that expands opportunity for citizens who have been and are being left behind by the striking imbalance of opportunity in a city and county ranking at the bottom of the heap for mobility.
If this is such a great business idea, let the Smiths pay for it themselves. Let them convince investors to join them. Let them convince a bank to make them a loan. Just let them leave the taxpayers alone.
Please say “NO” to corporate welfare. Please say “YES” to the welfare of our children. Please keep public money for public goods.
