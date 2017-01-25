Demand to see Trump’s tax returns

From an editorial in Wednesday’s New York Times:
One of the features on the White House website that didn’t vanish when President Donald Trump took the oath of office Friday is the “We the People” page, which allows ordinary Americans to petition their government to address an issue of importance to them. The Obama White House, which created the feature, responded to petitions that received at least 100,000 signatures within 30 days.
It should come as no surprise that that threshold was easily reached over the weekend after someone created a petition calling on Trump to release his tax returns. The petition had garnered more than 310,000 signatures by late Tuesday.
The administration dismisses these pleas for honesty, arguing that only journalists care about Trump’s tax returns and conflicts of interest – a claim that a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll disproved. It found that 74 percent of Americans, including 53 percent of Republicans, believe that Trump’s tax returns should be made public.
White House officials are probably hoping that the longer they stonewall, the more likely that public demands on this matter will be pushed aside as torrents of controversial policies and statements from Trump dominate the news cycle. Even so, voters and members of Congress who care about ethics in the nation’s highest office should not let up.
Releasing the returns would provide important insight into Trump’s finances and businesses. They would reveal if he is as wealthy as he claims to be, what his effective income tax rate is (he said during the campaign that not paying taxes meant he was smart) and how much he gives to charity. The documents would also identify the sources of his income and debt, helping to answer questions about his links to businessmen, banks and governments in places like Russia and the Middle East, and putting a spotlight on potential conflicts of interest.
Congress can force his hand by supporting a bill introduced this month that would require presidents to release their tax returns.
Trump’s refusal to release his returns was deeply suspicious during the campaign, and it’s indefensible now that he’s in power. The only logical conclusion is that the candidate who pledged to clean up Washington is hiding damaging information about his past.
