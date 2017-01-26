Step up anti-tobacco efforts

From an editorial in the Fayetteville Observer on Thursday:
It appears “smoke ’em if you’ve got ’em” remains North Carolina’s official policy on tobacco use.
That puts us in sorry company – one of five states that flunks on every measure used by the American Lung Association to gauge progress in cutting smoking and improving health outcomes.
Our lackadaisical compatriots are Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia.
The measures in the lung association’s survey include funding for tobacco prevention and cessation, smoke-free air laws, access to cessation services, state tobacco taxes and laws that increase the tobacco-purchasing minimum age to 21.
This state, one of the last remaining strongholds of Big Tobacco, has a higher-than-average percentage of smokers. That led to 14,220 deaths directly attributed to smoking last year. The cost to our economy was $3.8 billion. Despite that staggering cost, North Carolina only spent $1.1 million on tobacco-control programs. That’s about 1 percent of the lung association’s recommended $99.3 million, which is still a pittance compared with the deadly cost.
With revenue surpluses flowing into Raleigh, we know we can do better.
