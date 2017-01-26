Pittenger should leave Dodd-Frank alone

From Christopher Kukla, executive vice president of the nonprofit Center for Responsible Lending, in response to Rep. Robert Pittenger’s “Dodd-Frank chokes banks; here’s a better way” (Jan. 19 For the Record):
In 2010, Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The law provided new protections, many modeled after laws on the books in North Carolina, and created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – an agency that finally made consumer protection a priority and the financial services industry accountable to working families.
North Carolina families need the policies under Dodd-Frank that protect consumers from the practices that led to the 2008 financial crisis. But, according to a recent opinion piece from U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, his intention is to bring back the practices that led to the Great Recession.
Rep. Pittenger is a cosponsor of the Financial Choice Act, a bill to eviscerate the CFPB’s ability to fulfill its mission to protect consumers from predatory financial products and practices, and stop the Bureau from enacting new protections from abuses in payday lending, arbitration, debt collection, mortgage and auto lending.
The CFPB has recovered nearly $12 billion for 27 million consumers harmed by illegal practices of credit card companies, banks, debt collectors, mortgage companies and others. Unfortunately, the payday lenders are eager to roll back important consumer protection laws that would make the CFPB unable to do its job. Rep. Pittenger is proudly working to lead this effort.
North Carolina is a leader in providing commonsense consumer protection in the financial marketplace. The state passed the nation’s first anti-predatory mortgage lending laws in 1999. North Carolina is one of 15 states, plus the District of Columbia, to prohibit payday lending’s 300 percent-plus annual interest rate. Every attempt in the past 15 years to bring payday lending back has failed due to bipartisan opposition.
Studies show that North Carolina fared better than other states in the financial crisis because of these laws, and surveys show that North Carolina voters oppose predatory lending.
It’s unfortunate that Rep. Pittenger is working to make people vulnerable to financial abuse. The Financial Choice Act is not about coming to the aid of small banks or communities hardest hit by the financial crisis. Rep. Pittenger’s efforts would weaken the most vital protections for consumers and the agency that enforces them, and would open our state to predatory payday lending. This is a proposal that North Carolina simply can’t afford.
