Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

The Oscar nominations came out and the movie ‘La La Land’ got 14 nominations. However, that’s only because 3 to 5 million undocumented immigrants voted illegally.
Conan O’Brien
“Senior aides to Donald Trump say they try to keep him from watching cable TV. And that’s partly because the news channels upset him, but mostly because he’s now bought over 300 NutriBullets.”
“President Trump announced he will nominate a new Supreme Court Justice sometime next week. Trump said, ‘I just need a few more days to come up with someone completely unqualified.’ ”
“It is true, I’m not making this up, he did call his inauguration day ‘A National Day of Patriotic Devotion.’ So, Trump was accused of fascism by Democrats and plagiarism by Kim Jong Un.”
“The White House has admitted that Donald Trump did not write his inauguration speech. The speech was written late last week by a disgruntled postal worker.”
“A Southern California man has created a dating site exclusively for Trump supporters. It’s a great way for angry white men to meet other angry white men.”
SETH MEYERS
“Following President Trump’s inauguration, the White House website no longer has an option for translation into Spanish. So, sorry, Mexican immigrants, if you want to live here, you’ll just have to learn to speak Russian.”
“President Trump said that the ideology for his administration will be ‘America First.’ Which also happens to be Putin’s ideology. ‘America first, then we go into Ukraine, then Eastern Europe…’ ”
“Oscar nominations were announced with Meryl Streep nominated for ‘Florence Foster Jenkins,’ Natalie Portman for ‘Jackie,’ and Hillary Clinton for smiling her way through the inauguration.”
“Hillary Clinton said that the images of the Women’s March were ‘awe-inspiring.’ Adding, ‘Nice to see you all come out in full force, finally.’ ”
“President Trump said, ‘The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.’ The good news just keeps coming for 3 Doors Down.”
