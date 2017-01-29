From an editorial Friday in the Fayetteville Observer:
It’s hard to feel much sympathy for Marcus Reymond Robinson, Tilmon Golphin, Christina “Queen” Walters and Quintel Augustine. The four had their day in court and lost. They’re headed back to death row.
The four committed some of the most despicable murders we’ve seen in the Fayetteville area. Two of them killed law-enforcement officers. What they did was evil.
They lost in their second attempt to get their death sentences commuted to life in prison through provisions of the now-defunct Racial Justice Act. They had won on their first try, but the N.C. Supreme Court tossed that verdict out, saying former Cumberland Count Superior Court Judge Greg Weeks made errors in his decision.
Shortly after Weeks’ verdict, the General Assembly repealed the law, which was passed as a remedy for racial bias in jury selection during capital trials. Any objective observer at the only case ever heard under that act would have concluded there was indeed racial bias there. Repealing the act was a horrible victory for bias in our legal system and a shameful day for the General Assembly.
But we don’t expect to see any of those four executed. Even though capital punishment remains on the books, it’s not being administered. As it is across the country, public opinion is rising against it. We’ll take satisfaction in knowing none of these four will ever walk free again.
Comments