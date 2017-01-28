A trade war we don’t need

From an editorial Friday in the Washington Post:
Until a few days ago, the U.S.-Mexico relationship was a strong one that benefited both countries. In the first week of his term, President Donald Trump seems determined to change that – and for no good reason.
After decades of economic integration, the United States and its neighbor have established a valuable trading relationship exchanging $1.4 billion in goods every day. Mexico is the second-largest foreign market for U.S.-made products. Trade and investment between the two nations create wealth for both nations, and for innumerable American companies, workers and consumers.
Moreover, Mexico has become a valuable partner in promoting liberal values, having institutionalized multi-party democracy and steadily increased economic freedoms. As it has matured into a middle-class nation, the flow of Mexicans north has reversed, with more returning home in recent years than migrating to the United States.
Then, boom.
The president first announced this week that he intended to proceed with construction of an expensive and unnecessary border wall. Then Trump revived his pledge that Mexico would finance its construction. The humiliation was too much to bear for Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who faced understandable political pressure at home. The Mexican president canceled a scheduled meeting with Trump.
U.S. officials should reach out and seek to repair the week’s damage. A wealth-destroying trade war with one of America’s closest partners would threaten that long-sought recovery.
