Credit Karma came despite divisive HB2

I recently read a letter to the editor of the Observer expressing the view that HB2 is not hurting North Carolina, and citing Credit Karma’s expansion into Charlotte as an example (“An HB2 hit? I see no evidence of it,” Jan. 25 Forum). As a long-time Charlottean and the manager overseeing Credit Karma’s expansion here, I feel that it’s important to shed some light on our decision to come to Charlotte in spite of HB2.
Just so there is no misunderstanding of Credit Karma’s point of view: HB2 is a discriminatory law that should be repealed. It’s divisive, draws on people’s fears, tries to solve a made-up problem, and damages the image of North Carolina. As we decided whether to expand into North Carolina or not, HB2 was cited as the top reason why Credit Karma should look elsewhere.
In the end, here is why we decided to build the team for our new Credit Karma Tax product in Charlotte:
▪ Charlotte is a welcoming city: vibrant, diverse, and inclusive. The city government’s role in opposing the state on HB2 is well-known to us. We know that many Charlotteans feel the same. We were thrilled by the turnout of Charlotte Pride last year and look forward to participating this year.
▪ LGBTQ rights are civil rights. As we look back on the struggles and achievements of the Civil Rights Era, many of which took place in this great state, we recognize that advances are made not when communities withdraw from each other, but instead when they engage and understand one another over the long haul. Credit Karma is not a sporting event; we are here to build strong roots in this city. We will advocate for diversity and inclusiveness whenever the opportunity arises.
▪ We believe that everyone has the right to a workplace that welcomes them, regardless of their sexual identity or orientation. We support the stances that Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and other leaders of the Charlotte business community have taken in opposing HB2. We stand with them as one more diverse and inclusive employer to the many talented students and professionals here.
We are excited to begin Credit Karma’s journey in Charlotte, and want the LGBTQ community to know that we welcome them as our friends, colleagues and employees.
Andy Jenkins is the director of engineering at Credit Karma Tax, Inc.
