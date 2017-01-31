If Charlotte’s got a lot, does it need a song?

It was Monday and I had just begun to machete my thoughts on the last several days of Presidential Brilliance down to 500 words or so words when I saw the Tweet from The Observer’s Ely Portillo:
“BEST NEWS EVER: Mayor Jennifer Roberts wants to hold competition to pick song about Charlotte.”
There’ll be four years to write about Presidential Brilliance.
Roberts wants to search for an original song about the city. It’s an idea, she said, that “fits well with our desire to make Charlotte a Winning city, one that has a buzz about it, with shared stories, and where people talk about what they love about our city.”
It’s an idea, Madame Mayor, that’s so perfectly Charlotte. GuvCo and the Uptown Crowd are always searching for something.
Each year the Chamber of Commerce and government officials take a trip to see what they can glean from a city with an identity of its own. Last year they went to Miami. They returned trying to figure how to move Charlotte 634 miles closer to Cuba.
A few years back they went enviously to Nashville to scope out “Music City USA.” The irony was immense to those who knew Charlotte in many ways was Music City before the Grand Ole Opry ever took up residence in the church built by Thomas Ryman.
Charlotte’s always searching for a slogan. Right now it’s, “Charlotte’s Got a Lot.” Sure it does. But to what precisely the slogan refers, I’ve never been sure.
Pat McCrory, when he was mayor, floated an idea about Charlotte being “America’s Front Porch.” I think it grew out of the white rockers that populate Douglas Airport. I can’t remember if that was before or after he launched his “NASCAR Valley” slogan in his bid for the Hall of Fame.
I clicked around to see if any excellent, defining tunes about a city had ever come from a government song competition. I’ll be polite – no.
There are plenty of great songs about cities – places people have left their hearts; Toddlin’ Towns; cities that never sleep. Songs about Wichita Linemen and L.A. Women; about Luckenbach, LaGrange, and Laredo. None were entries in any city’s song competition.
What this smacks of is a mayor who is desperate. Who has pushed her city into a losing battle with a wrong-headed legislature, helped it star in the prime-time mini-series “Rioting in Charlotte,” thrown her police chief under a bus, consistently taken the side of secrecy, and is already facing stiff competition for re-election – from within her own party. A mayor who’s looking for any positive PR she can possibly produce so declares, “Let’s Put on A Song Contest” – which is right out of an episode of “Our Gang” (original, or re-boot).
I will say that if the mayor insists Charlotte have a new song and the slogan it would surely spawn, a public competition might be the way to go. Waxhaw recently paid a California PR company $20,000 to come up with the nickname “The Haw.” When the phrase is uttered it makes one think, “Hee,” which I doubt is the image they were after.
And I’ll volunteer to be one of the judges, to make sure Charlotte doesn’t get Hee-Hawed.
You know me, Mayor. I’m just trying to help.
Observer contributor Keith Larson can be heard weekdays from 9-11 a.m. on TheLarsonPage.com
Comments