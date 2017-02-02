Give juvenile lifers court-ordered chance

A little more than a year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Montgomery v. Louisiana that Henry Montgomery – and anyone else who received mandatory life without parole for a crime committed when they were younger than 18 – was serving an unconstitutional sentence and deserved relief.
The sweeping opinion augmented three earlier decisions that had scaled back the ability to impose harsh adult penalties on youth, recognizing children’s unique characteristics made such penalties cruel and unusual. The Montgomery case made clear that the Eighth Amendment bars the imposition of life without parole on youth in virtually every instance.
But, in violation of the decision, prosecutors are seeking to re-impose life without parole in hundreds of cases, and judges are imposing the sentence anew. Hundreds of people serving these unconstitutional sentences – primarily in Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan – are still awaiting their opportunities for resentencing. Henry Montgomery is among them.
I recently met Montgomery, now 70, at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, notorious as a place where most of its thousands of prisoners are destined to die. Montgomery, who is African-American, was convicted of killing a white police officer as a teenager. At the time, John F. Kennedy was president. Though his resentencing has yet to be scheduled, prosecutors say they plan to again seek life without parole.
Given last year’s ruling from the nation’s highest court, it might seem surprising that Montgomery, remorseful for the crime he committed more than five decades ago, is still languishing in prison. This is indeed outrageous, and it highlights the failings of our justice system, especially as it pertains to juveniles.
According to Human Rights Watch, African-American children are sentenced to life without parole at a per-capita rate that is 10 times that of white youth. The U.S. prison population has ballooned since the 1970s, when lawmakers began to adopt so-called tough-on-crime policies that led to a substantial increase in sentences. In the 1990s, as a result of the now-debunked “superpredator” theory, states and the federal government made it possible to try more children as adults, and at younger ages, thereby subjecting them to these extreme penalties.
The harsh penalty of life without parole for youth makes other sentences seem reasonable. However, banning this punishment and replacing it with age-appropriate alternatives can serve as a catalyst to dismantling the system of mass incarceration, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.
Henry Montgomery is living on borrowed time. He is a frail, soft-spoken, generous man. When it was lunchtime at the prison, I noticed that he wasn’t eating. When I asked why, he said he wasn’t sure there was enough food to go around.
On the anniversary of the ruling that was supposed to bring him a chance of release, we owe it to Montgomery, as well as the thousands of others sentenced as youth to die in prison, to seek mercy on his behalf. We cannot give up until the day comes when children are never sentenced to life – and death – in prison.
Jody Kent Lavy is executive director of the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Children.
