Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

At Dulles Airport, a 5-year-old Iranian boy was detained for hours and kept from his mother. Or as Kellyanne Conway calls it, ‘alternative daycare.’
Stephen Colbert
“Now this sounds bad, but White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the detainment (of a 5-year-old Iranian boy) saying, ‘To assume that just because of someone’s age, or gender, or whatever, that they don’t pose a threat would be misguided and wrong.’ Yeah, NOT handcuffing a child is a security risk. We all know kids go through stages — you’ve got the terrible twos, the fatwa fives, it’s absolutely terrifying.”
“Trump’s SCOTUS nominee is federal judge Neil Gorsuch! No surprise he chose him. He is a strict constitutional originalist. That means he rules only as the Founding Fathers intended in cases like ‘Marbury v. Electricity Is the Devil’s Magic’ and ‘The People v. Slavery Is Cool, Right?’ ”
CONAN O’BRIEN
“Donald Trump spent the afternoon at the White House watching ‘Finding Dory’ with his family. Apparently in this version Dory couldn't be found because she was being detained at the airport.”
“Last weekend the nation's airports were filled with people protesting president Trump's Muslim ban. It was the largest collection of angry people at an airport since every United Airlines flight.”
“California Gov. Jerry Brown said if he has to he will fight Donald Trump in court on climate change. Experts say it will be the landmark case of Brown v. Orange.”
“President Trump signed an executive order authorizing the building of the border wall. It’s guaranteed to keep out all Mexicans unless they get their hands on a ladder or a shovel.”
“Trump has called for an investigation into voter fraud during the presidential election. Trump said, ‘I mean for God’s sake, look who they chose!’ ”
JIMMY FALLON
“Tostitos is coming out with a limited-edition bag that actually doubles as a breathalyzer. Here's how it works: If you're breathing into a bag of Tostitos, you're probably drunk.”
