We can still learn from the Founding Fathers

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

3:05 Hidden Figures

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

1:25 Ringling Bros. Circus arrives in Queen City

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

2:53 Police release video of fatal shooting of Michael Laney