We can still learn from the Founding Fathers

My 4th block class is a challenge. An English class designed for juniors who struggle academically, it has 16 boys and 4 girls. 13 of them failed all or most of their classes first semester. Half don’t have enough credits to be considered juniors, and those who do are at the bottom of the class rankings. Not surprisingly, students with that much experience with failure are chronically absent and apathetic when they do come to school.
The literature for junior English is a challenge, too—a survey of American writing beginning with the history of Jamestown and Plymouth and going all the way to the work of contemporary authors. The early stuff is tricky, full of knotty grammar and vocabulary that baffles even gifted students. Fortunately, our social studies teachers ground our students in the historical context they need to better understand what they read.
Even so, the beginning of the semester with my new students was rocky. Getting their attention – let alone keeping it – was difficult. One student having a bad day could sabotage a lesson. A 90-minute class was an eternity.
Then, slowly, they realized that yes, we were going to read and discuss and write every single day, and they gave in to my routine and expectations. They stopped eyeing me oddly as I greeted them at the door. When I checked on one of the girls detained in in-school suspension, she slipped me a note that said, “You’re a good teacher,” and on the back, “PS nobody made me write this.”
The literature has helped. Those Founding Fathers are thrilling. Really.
“The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph,” Thomas Paine wrote, and the students recounted stories of overcoming their own personal adversities.
“We are apt to shut our eyes against a painful truth,” Patrick Henry warned, and they told me about warnings they had ignored at their peril.
By the time we read the Declaration of Independence, everyone was used to taking notes and working without pausing until the end of class. We pulled the Declaration apart sentence by sentence – sometimes phrase by phrase – and discussed it. Then the students wrote it out – sentence by sentence – in their own words.
“I want you to know – to really know – what it means when you hear it,” I told them.
We were exhausted when the afternoon bell rang. I suspected I’d made them do way too much.
On the drive home, I listened to an NPR interview with a man who insisted that Muslims aren’t welcome in a Christian America.
The interviewer drilled down. What about the idea of religious liberty? Isn’t religious freedom an important principle in this country?
“That is something I believe that has come along with political correctness and all this other garbage,” the man being interviewed said.
That someone could be so poorly informed about the history of our country, so dismissive of the principles that define us, was beyond disturbing. I turned off the radio in despair.
The following day my 4th block class studied the Bill of Rights, the next selection in our textbook. And for the rest of the semester they will read the plays and short stories and poetry and essays and speeches that give voice to what we, as Americans, hold dear – words that everyone should know and truly understand.
Kay McSpadden teaches high school English in York, S.C. Email: kmcspadden@comporium.net.
