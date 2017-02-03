Trump’s inexperience shows with Mexico

After only a week, it’s difficult to determine whether President Trump’s domestic policies or his international policies represent a greater threat to the United States. I’m guessing international.
Certainly, there’s plenty at home to concern citizens who prefer the pre-Trump vision of America. But the people and a vibrant free press have ways to push back on some of Trump’s more bizarre allegations and positions, and we can hope that the president will be somewhat restrained by Congress and the courts. But in international matters, considerable damage can be done before anyone has a chance to resist. Last week’s clash with Mexico is a good example.
In fact, the incident – the proposed “beautiful” wall, paid for by Mexico, the cancellation of Mexican President Pena Nieto’s visit, the proposed 20 percent “border tax” – illustrates neatly just how President Trump’s vaunted business experience has failed to prepare him for negotiations between countries, which are very different from negotiations between businesses.
In business Trump can talk as tough as he wants, bluff, threaten and – literally – walk away from the table. But Mexico is – literally – our neighbor, and it’s comprised of people who have interests and concerns that go far beyond the monetary bottom line.
I don’t claim to be an expert on Mexico, but I’ve lived within 150 miles of our southern border all my life, among many American Hispanics with current or recent ties to Mexico. I’ve been to the border towns dozens of times and have traveled as far south as the Guatemalan border, and from coast to coast
Indulge some generalizations, please: Mexico is a beautiful, rich, sophisticated country that deserves more respect than Trump has shown to it. Mexicans like the United States. In my experience, Mexicans are friendly and generous people with a well-justified pride in their country. They want to think of Mexico as an equal partner with the United States, despite a long history of detrimental American interference in internal Mexican affairs.
Of course, these are generalizations, but acknowledgement of Mexico’s essential pride and dignity provides insight into the blunder that Trump is making of our relationship with Mexico.
Imagine that you live next door to Trump. You’d like to get along with him, but he’s a pushy braggart who thinks that he knows everything. He’s narcissistic and condescending, but he accuses you of taking advantage of him.
If he decided to build a wall between your properties, you might even welcome it. But would you take kindly to his demand that you pay for it?
In fact, nothing is more un-neighborly than a wall. Trump’s ultimatum was overbearing and condescending and tinged with traditional light-skinned versus dark-skinned racism. Mexico’s reaction was predictable, understandable and justified.
But it’s always a challenge to live next door to the most powerful nation on earth. The words of 19th-century Mexican President Porfirio Diaz bear repeating: “Poor Mexico, so far from God and so close to the United States.”
Mexico isn’t going anywhere. It’s a valuable trading partner – or was – and an essential ally in the defense of Western values. Our symbiotic relationship has benefited both sides for decades. It’s not a relationship that we can afford to run roughshod over. We’ve had our troubles – and still do – but Mexico is an old, valuable friend.
And if Trump can’t get along with Mexico, we are in real trouble with the rest of the world.
Email: jcrisp@delmar.edu
