Trump fulfills promise by tapping Gorsuch

Almost a year after the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve as the next U.S. Supreme Court associate justice.
Trump’s selection of Gorsuch not only fulfills his promise to nominate a mainstream jurist who will champion the Constitution, but also reaffirms his commitment to honor the millions of voters who entrusted him with this important decision.
The Colorado native’s resume is nothing short of impressive, making it easy to understand why he received bipartisan praise during his 2006 confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Not only did Judge Gorsuch graduate Phi Beta Kappa from Columbia University in three years, he also earned a Truman Scholarship to help pay for Harvard Law School where he graduated cum laude. His already impeccable academic credentials were then bolstered by the doctorate he received from Oxford University as a Marshall Scholar.
At the start of his career, Judge Gorsuch clerked for Judge David Sentelle – a North Carolina native and federal judge, who filled Justice Scalia’s seat on the D.C. Circuit – and Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy. Upon confirmation, Judge Gorsuch will be the first person to serve on the Court with a justice he once clerked for.
In 2006, President George Bush nominated Judge Gorsuch to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, where he was confirmed by voice vote without objection. There are even 12 Democratic senators still in office who supported his nomination at the time, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
However, in spite of receiving their support in 2006, it’s been made clear that Senate Democrats are ready to obstruct Judge Gorsuch’s confirmation process, just as they have done with President Trump’s cabinet nominees. Senate Democrats are hell-bent on putting politics before the will of the American people. For that reason, we must express our support for Judge Gorsuch and ensure that Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis know that North Carolinians support their efforts to fight the obstructionist Democrats – a fight that’s just beginning. On average, it takes almost 50 days from nomination to confirmation for a Supreme Court justice.
Respected for his fairness and integrity, Judge Gorsuch sees no place for judges to impose their own policy preferences when making rulings but rather that they should base decisions on the law and Constitution. A proponent of “originalism,” he believes that jurists should adhere to the Founders’ original intent of the Constitution, while also believing in the literal interpretation of the law.
Neil Gorsuch’s judicial record consistently showcases his ardent defense of religious liberty for all faiths, limited government and the proper role of the courts. He understands the role of the states granted by the Constitution and has an exquisite record of faithfully applying the law in criminal matters. It’s because of this record that Democrats called him “a very talented, gifted judge,” “very ethical,” “very smart,” and “thoughtful and fair-minded” in 2006.
Millions of Americans – many of them North Carolinians – cast their votes on Nov. 8 based solely on the future direction of the Supreme Court. President Trump has now honored their wishes and it is time the Senate does the same.
Robin Hayes is chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party and former congressman for North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District.
