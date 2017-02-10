Think Boy Scouts have lost their way? You’ve made a grave mistake

I am writing in response to the article published in the Charlotte Observer on February 2, to Tami Fitzgerald, director of the N.C. Values Coalition who said that the Boy Scout organization has “lost its way.”
As the Scout Executive of the Mecklenburg County Council in Charlotte, I want to let you know that your statement is a distraction to all families across our state. But know this, you will not distract me. I assure you that the Boy Scouts of America has not lost its way. We will continue to serve and we will instill character, leadership and citizenship in young people across this great country.
I am tired of hearing from one side how Scouting could change and align itself with their cause, their fight and their social view. At the same time, I also grow tired of hearing from the other side how Scouting has buckled beneath the weight of political correctness and that we have lost our way. It is exhausting to hear from both sides; today you’re my friend, tomorrow you’re my foe. The Right praising the BSA, the Left attacking. The Left excited today and the Right calling for folks to rally against the Boy Scouts.
Anyone can spin the story to fit their political agenda. But do not make the mistake of thinking the Boy Scouts are taking one side of our country’s political correctness fight or the other. Scouting is a movement that belongs to the people! You have over-stepped your bounds to think that you can dictate the future of Scouting. You have made a grave mistake as your organization is misled.
Nowhere in the Scouting literature do we talk about the issues that divide our country politically. In fact, you will find that the Scout Oath and Law stand for good for all: for the country and for each of our communities.
I will let the facts speak for themselves because the Boy Scouts don’t belong to the Left nor do the Boy Scouts belong to the Right. The Scouting organization belongs to America, to our communities and to our families.
We have not lost our way!
▪ Ask the families who received meals from food pantries around the city collected by Boy Scouts totaling 282,000 pounds.
▪ Ask the thousands of organizations like churches, schools, non-profits and community parks who have benefited from Eagle projects.
▪ Ask the 7,000 youth who stand up every Monday night with their peers and recite our country’s Pledge of Allegiance and the Scout Oath and Law.
We have not lost our way!
▪ Ask all the young men who have earned their religious awards – from Protestant to Catholic, from Jewish to Muslim.
▪ Ask our Scouts living in the inner city who showed marked improvement on suspension, absenteeism, reading proficiency and math proficiency compared to non-Scouts.
▪ Ask the 267 Scouts who we honor and recognize for earning their Eagle Scout award last year.
▪ Have we lost our way when 14 lives were saved over the last nine years using Boy Scout skills?
▪ Have we lost our way when we partner with 50 individual corporations and serve more than 1,600 co-ed youth through our Exploring program which helps young people ready themselves for a career?
▪ Ask the underprivileged youth who went to summer camp this past year on scholarship, those who maybe, for the first time, got out of the city to see the stars!
We have not lost our way!
Tami, it’s easy to be a pessimist. Don’t tear down the things you don’t understand and the institutions that make our country strong. Take a leap of faith and have a view of life that the glass is half full or you will surely find yourself alone and thirsty.
This is my call to action: It’s time to look on the bright side. Let’s find the good in all.
The Boy Scouts of America’s mission is to deliver a program of values based on the Scout Oath and Scout Law to young people across our country. We have not lost our way! Our compass points True North.
Mark Turner is Scout Executive for the Mecklenburg County Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
