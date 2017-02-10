Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Hillary Clinton will deliver the commencement speech at Wellesley College. The title of Hillary’s speech will be ‘What’s the Point of Anything?’
Conan O’Brien
“Scientists have discovered a long-lost continent under the Indian Ocean. After hearing about it, half of Americans asked, ‘When can we move there?’ ”
“After the closely fought Super Bowl, the Patriots were congratulated by Donald Trump. And the Falcons got a call from Hillary saying, ‘Welcome to my world, fellas.’ ”
“A top football prospect for Michigan State was unable to sign his letter of intent because he’s in jail. Sounds like somebody’s ready for the NFL!”
“In New York City, two supermodels joined a protest against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. After hearing this, Trump said, ‘Maybe I should rethink things.’ ”
“Ninety-seven tech companies have filed a legal brief opposing Donald Trump’s travel ban. Took a week though because all their IT guys were detained at the airport.”
“It’s rumored that Melania Trump has decided not to live in the White House at all. Man, Donald Trump is keeping immigrants away left and right.”
JIMMY FALLON
“Congratulations to the New England Patriots, who won their fifth Super Bowl. You can tell that they’ve won a lot because when the commissioner presented the trophy, they just said, ‘Eh, just throw it in the car.’ ”
“We’re now learning a little bit more about (Supreme Court nominee) Neil Gorsuch. For instance, I read that he actually has a barn where he raises horses, chickens, and goats (in Colorado). That experience will come in handy when he spends the rest of his life side-stepping all the crap in Washington.”
STEPHEN COLBERT
“A president of the United States said, “You think our country’s so innocent?” Has there ever been a president who hates America more? I mean, besides Jefferson Davis.”
