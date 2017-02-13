Sorry, Don Quixote, N.C. wind farm is up and running

From an editorial Monday in the Fayetteville Observer:
Fortunately, some of our legislative leaders have failed as badly as Don Quixote in tilting at windmills. The Avangrid Renewables wind farm that sprawls across two of North Carolina’s least-populated coastal counties is up and running, providing enough electricity to power 60,000 homes. Instead, the electricity is running Amazon’s data centers in Virginia.
The misguided opponents of the wind farm believed it would interfere with a key Navy radar system in Virginia. That’s what they said, anyway. The Pentagon, which worked closely with the wind project to adjust location of the 104 turbines, says it’s no problem.
That leaves us wondering what the fuss was about. For at least some of the lawmakers who opposed it, we’re pretty sure about the real reason: Supporting their generous allies in the fossil-fuel industry who see worrisome alternative-energy handwriting on their walls.
For its part, the Pentagon is actually a fan of alternative energy, which has secure battlefield applications that don’t require constant fuel convoys. It’s a big part of the military’s future. And as anyone with an open mind already knows, a big part of our civilian future as well. We’re happy to see the new wind farm on line, emitting nothing but electricity.
