Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Just a reminder that if Kellyanne Conway is ever on TV saying there isn’t a tornado coming, get in the basement.
Seth Meyers
STEPHEN COLBERT
“We just learned from multiple intelligence sources that Trump aides were, quote, “in constant touch with senior Russian officials during the campaign.” Constant Touch, by the way, is also Trump’s Secret Service code name.”
“Trump’s secretary of labor nominee, Andy Puzder, has withdrawn his nomination. Just to be clear, this is not a scandal. He says he just wants to spend more time with Michael Flynn.”
“Trump held a press conference because in the middle of all this insanity, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House. As a courtesy, Trump asked his staff to put a 24-hour hold on retweeting neo-Nazis. That’s just good manners.”
“Donald Trump took Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe down to Mar-a-Lago. They were eating their dinners when they received news that North Korea had test-launched a ballistic missile. This is a provocation by a rogue nuclear state, so President Trump immediately retreated to a secure location where he could be briefed on the details. I'm just kidding!”
CONAN O’BRIEN
“As you all know, President Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after it was discovered he lied to Mike Pence. Yeah, evidently he told Pence, ‘Of course people like you.’ ”
“A recent study found that the number of monarch butterflies migrating to Mexico from the U.S. has dropped by 27 percent. Apparently the butterflies are afraid if they go from the U.S. to Mexico, they won’t be allowed back in.”
“At an international tennis match, U.S. officials accidentally played the Nazi national anthem. White House adviser Steve Bannon was outraged and said, ‘We’re not rolling that out till August!’ ”
Scientists are hoping to use quinoa to fight world hunger. After hearing this, hungry people all around the world said, ‘Actually, we’re good.’ ”
