Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Thieves in London made off with $3 million worth of rare books from the Middle Ages. Authorities describe the suspect as ‘boring.’
Conan O’Brien
“At the box office, ‘Lego Batman’ beat out the sequel to ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’ When asked for comment, the movie ‘Fifty Shades’ said, ‘That’s OK, I like being dominated.’ ”
“The big news out of Washington right now is the press conference Donald Trump held. Did everyone see it? No? Lucky you, sir.”
“In this press conference, Trump claimed to have had the biggest electoral win since Reagan, and when a reporter pointed out that was false, Trump responded with — and I quote — ‘I’ve seen that information around.’ Around? He saw this information ‘around?’ What, like it was tacked to a bulletin board next to guitar lessons and a picture of a lost cat?”
“He said Hillary Clinton’s name 11 times during this press conference. Why is he still talking about Hillary Clinton? The election is over! Even lovesick teenage boys are like, ‘Move on, man. Let her go.’ ”
JIMMY FALLON
“President Trump held a press conference where he insulted the media, criticized Hillary Clinton, and talked about a hypothetical nuclear holocaust. Even Sean Spicer was like, ‘You should not be talking to reporters.’ ”
“Trump also discussed the recent bombshell about his staff communicating with Russia, and he said that he hasn’t made a phone call to Russia in years. You could tell Trump was lying because his tie grew another three inches.”
JIMMY KIMMEL
“There were demonstrations across the country to protest the president’s immigration policy. Immigrants were encouraged to skip work today for what they called ‘a day without immigrants,’ or as Steve Bannon calls it, ‘a good start.’ ”
“There were marches in Philadelphia and Austin, Washington. Here in L.A., with no immigrants, people were forced to babysit their own children.”
