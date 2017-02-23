When you’re in court, do you want a partisan judge?

0:33 East Charlotte house fire Pause

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

0:59 Crane operators reshape Charlotte's skyline

1:12 What's the future of SouthPark?

2:36 Danica Patrick speaks on concussions

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal