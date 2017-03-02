Protect students playing sports

From an editorial in the Winston-Salem Journal last week:
A bill aimed at gathering more information about sports injuries among students is a good idea. It could go a long way toward improving sports safety and protecting our children as they play.
The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, would require the state Board of Education and local boards to put more focus on addressing and documenting serious sports injuries among middle and high-school students.
The bill would call for the state board and local boards to raise awareness and recognition of sudden cardiac arrest and heat-related illnesses. It would also call for establishing a public database on serious sports injuries and enhancing existing concussion safety protocols and emergency action plans.
As part of the new requirements, all head coaches and the athletic director would complete and maintain CPR certification.
Lambeth, a former top executive of N.C. Baptist hospital, brings solid expertise.
We can’t anticipate every negative consequence, but it makes sense to take reasonable precautions.
