Our politics aren’t defined by our skin color

Last month, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina gave a stirring speech on the Senate floor in which he read some of the vitriolic comments he had received for his support of the confirmation of Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General. Scott, a Republican who was the first popularly elected African-American senator in the South since Reconstruction, was called everything from a traitor to his race to a “house negro.”
This sort of abuse is hardly foreign to anyone who dares to violate the taboo of affiliating with a political party that is deemed to be incompatible with their identity. It would seem that such is the fate of any black, gay, or Muslim person who comes out as anything but a progressive liberal.
As a consequence of the vast web of social media, there is no safe space for these offenders. Admonishment comes swiftly and brutally with no reprieve. Twitter was just recently set ablaze when the New York Times ran an editorial with the caption, “21 percent of L.G.B.T. people are or lean Republican. What are they thinking?” Responses ranged from “they’re thinking that they’re white” to “they’re not thinking at all.” Apparently, there is nothing wrong with being a single-issue voter so long as that one issue is identity.
Such is the danger behind what is known as identity politics: a method of sorting people into political groups based on racial, sexual, or religious identity with the assumption that people in those groups are bound to live in similar circumstances, have similar goals and share similar experiences.
While seemingly well-intentioned, this is both socially illogical and politically counter-productive. This is not to say that identity is irrelevant, but rather that it should not always be the most salient factor in forming coalitions.
When then-candidate Donald Trump made his appeal to African-Americans and Hispanics, many felt that his generalizations about the conditions of minority voters were inappropriate and disparaging. “Poverty. Rejection. Horrible education. No housing, no homes, no ownership. Crime at levels that nobody has seen . . . What the hell do you have to lose?” Understandably, this statement offended many in the minority community. Of course, black and latino people are not a monolith and for Trump to suggest otherwise simply perpetuated problematic stereotypes. Yet, if we can readily acknowledge the problem with Trump’s brand of identity politics, why is it so hard to accept minorities who defy political expectations?
Black Republicans like Tim Scott or the 21 percent of LGBT people who lean Republican may very well have perfectly sound reasons for their political choices. Those reasons may have absolutely nothing to do with the color of their skin or their sexual preferences. And why should they?
The idea that one’s political goals ought to be determined solely by race, religion, or any single identifying factor for that matter is deeply troubling. Political choices can be made because of, or in spite of, any number of factors. To reduce voters to nothing more than what are often superficial labels achieves nothing and leaves us more divided and tribalistic.
At a time when political consensus seems to be unreachable and social tensions are running high, it is imperative that we end this culture of vilification. We will only be able to find common ground when we realize that what we have in common can be more than just background. It is always fine to argue the merits of an opinion but to argue against the right of a personto hold that opinion is unacceptable.
Coleman is a Duke freshman planning to major in public policy.
