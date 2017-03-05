Will America still be a refuge?

Nothing has come to define the United States quite like the countless stories of oppressed people throughout the world risking their lives to make it to the safety of our soil, whether its Elian Gonzalez, his mother and 10 others braving the Atlantic on a rickety boat fleeing Castro’s Cuba (most of them drowning before reaching our shores), or tens of thousands of unaccompanied children escaping the gang violence of Central America by taking harrowing days-long trips to cross our southern border.
We told the world to give us their tired, their poor, because there was refuge here unlike any other place on Earth. Despite our imperfections and the occasions we didn’t live up to our own ideals, they believed us. And they came. Despite the problems we’ve encountered contending with how best to deal with the challenges thrust upon us by legal and illegal immigration challenges, the image of people willing to risk their lives to get here – and the world’s most talented desperate to be educated in our colleges – has been among this country’s most visible signs of greatness.
Now a new kind of story is bubbling to the surface and threatening to undercut that cherished American image.
There is the story about a family with children as young as six months walking for more than 6 hours last month in the snow and temperatures that sometimes reached 30 below to leave the United States to reach Canada.
And stories about undocumented men and women who have lived in this country for decades without incident – people who have given back to their communities and built invaluable small businesses – now afraid to walk to the store or play soccer in the park or seek work as a day laborer.
And a story about seemingly harsh treatment of an undocumented woman who suffered from a brain tumor while in federal custody.
And a story about a Nigerian engineer being handed a written test at a New York airport and Muhammad Ali’s son being detained and questioned by Customs about his religion in Florida.
And a story about hundreds of religious leaders in California from a variety of faiths having to use the Underground Railroad from the antebellum slavery era as inspiration to protect undocumented people in the 21st century.
And soon, instead of documenting all the ways America’s ability to attract people from around the world has made us better, we will begin highlighting crimes committed by the undocumented in a new Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement office, even though immigrants have a lower crime rate than the general population.
What makes America great, or what might make it “great again,” will always be up for debate. But at times like these, America must decide what kind of America it wants to be. Does it want to be defined by stories of people willing to risk everything to get in? Or out?
