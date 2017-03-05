Go light on Olympic cheaters? Why?

From a March 2 editorial in the Chicago Tribune:
U.S. anti-doping chief Travis Tygart came to Congress this week with a no-nonsense message: Push for a clampdown on the cheats who take podium moments away from genuine athletes and sully the Olympic movement. “This is not just about elite Olympic athletes,” Tygart told a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee. “This is about every kid on a playground who has an Olympic dream and asks, ‘What do I have to do to make my dreams come true?’”
There’s really no one in the American Olympic movement who would disagree with that message, including the U.S. Olympic Committee. It’s just that, as The New York Times reports, the USOC would like Tygart to tone it down a notch. Said Scott Blackmun, USOC’s chief executive: “Would we like him to be a little bit more of a silver-tongued devil? Yes, we would.”
Why would the USOC want Tygart and the rest of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to soften their approach? Because the USOC has a another, concurrent mission. It wants the International Olympic Committee to give the 2024 Summer Games to Los Angeles instead of Paris.
Indeed, it appears Tygart’s activism may be rankling the IOC. Longtime IOC member Gerhard Heiberg of Norway told the Times that “it could be very difficult to have one nation getting involved in how we are handling doping and putting pressure on us.”
This is the same IOC that let Russia off the hook when it was shown that Moscow had for years engineered a state-sponsored doping program to help more than 1,000 of its athletes cheat in 30 sports from 2011 to 2015.
If La La Land got the Games, we’d sing and dance in celebration. But we have a problem with the queasiness roiling the USOC over Tygart’s tough talk. The U.S. Olympic movement should be lockstep-unified in support of stricter regulations for doping. And if that means perhaps sacrificing LA’s chances to win the 2024 bid, so be it.
