Let UNC legal center do its work

From an editorial in the Wilmington Star-News on Sunday:
A committee of the UNC Board of Governors took up a proposal Thursday to amend UNC policies, banning any university center or institute from filing lawsuits or motions in court.
The target seems to be the UNC Center for Civil Rights, based out of the law school in Chapel Hill. Founded in 2001 by the late Julius Chambers, the center involved law students and professors in helping individuals and groups too poor to mount a major court case on their own.
Proponents of the plan argue that academics, not litigation, should be the mission of the university. In fact, law schools recognize the value of such real-world experience. The University of Virginia law school operates more than a dozen such clinics.
If this no-lawsuit policy is adopted, a lot of folks who can’t defend themselves will have no defense at all. Few private lawyers will have the time to take on these often-complicated cases.
Do we want the best court system that money can buy? Or do we want one that dispenses justice?
Forget this misbegotten motion and let law students help the poor folks and gain experience along the way.
Comments