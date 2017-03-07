Grimm’s justice delayed

From an editorial in Tuesday’s Washington Post:
It was always sad that a simple request by Virginia transgender student Gavin Grimm to use a bathroom matching his gender identity ended up in the nation’s highest court. After all, this was a matter of common sense that should have been resolved quietly. But even sadder than the prejudice and ignorance that turned this into a federal case is the fact that Grimm will graduate from high school still waiting for the justice that he and other transgender people need to protect them.
Monday, the Supreme Court announced it would not hear Grimm’s case but instead was sending it back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond. The order comes on the heels of the Trump administration’s decision to change the federal government’s position by rescinding school guidance protecting transgender students.
Lawyers for Grimm are disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision, but they don’t view it as a final defeat; they plan to press the case in the appeals court. Hopefully the process will not lose sight of the real people whose lives are at stake.
Comments