Supreme Court justices should have term limits

The U.S. Supreme Court decides some of the most important issues that our country faces: abortion rights, affirmative action, the death penalty, the fate of Obamacare, who won the presidential election of 2000 and more. These decisions are entrusted to nine men and women who, once appointed, can stay for as long as they live.
Our Supreme Court was created in 1787, and a great deal has changed in the intervening 230 years. Life terms no longer look like such a good idea.
When our country was founded, life expectancy was much shorter, which meant that, in most cases, justices did not stay for decades as they do now.
Most justices were of sound mind and body until they retired or until two of them died in office. But can we count on other justices to know when it is time to step aside?
Life tenure also pushes presidents to appoint younger justices for lasting impact. Youth may be an advantage in mathematics or music composition, but most people would prefer their justices to have more experience and the wisdom that comes with it.
The Founders recognized the political nature of the position by giving the power of appointment to the president, but only with the consent of the Senate. But unlike most political powers, this one is distributed randomly.
Richard Nixon had four appointment opportunities in 4 1/2 years, Jimmy Carter had none. Ronald Reagan had three appointment opportunities in eight years. George W. Bush had none in his first term and two in his second; the opposite of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Donald Trump has one appointment opportunity now, but could have three more by 2020, because two of the justices are now 80 and another will be in a year and a half.
For many Americans, the choice of a president is very much affected by the kind of justice that person will nominate. Shouldn’t the voters know how many vacancies the next president will have, instead of leaving it to chance or the choice of a justice contemplating retirement?
There is an unseemly practice regarding the potential retirement of justices that has become more pronounced. Toward the end of Barack Obama’s second term, a significant number of people began urging, Justice Ginsburg to retire. It was not that she was ill or no longer able to do the job: these people just wanted Obama and not his successor to replace her.
Now the situation is reversed, with the same people urging her, Justices Breyer and Anthony Kennedy to stay on so that Trump does not get to name their replacements. Either way, the pressure points out how ill-advised our system is to allow a government official to, in effect, influence the naming of his or her replacement by choosing the president who will do so.
For all these reasons and more, it is time to regularize the appointment of Supreme Court justices and to limit their active service to 18 years.
Under this plan, each president would appoint a justice in the first and third years of his or her term. If there were more than nine justices, the longest serving would become a senior justice, who would continue to receive full pay for life, could sit on the courts of appeals, as many recently-retired justices have done, and substitute on the Supreme Court to prevent ties votes in important cases or to fill in if there were an extended vacancy.
There are many details to debate, but the main question for the American people is whether we would prefer a system of regularized 18-year terms or continue to allow them to stay for life, as if we were still in the 18th century.
Morrison is the dean for public interest and public service law at George Washington University Law School.
