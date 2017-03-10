Don’t let health bill harm domestic violence victims

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen Pause

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

2:55 Ted Ginn on his breakout season

0:33 Panthers' Michael Oher still in concussion protocol, but team has a plan

1:11 Panthers prepare for Monday night's game against Bucs

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity

3:23 Witness describes bond hearing for jailed Northwest student

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts