Travel ban spat ignores larger issues

From an editorial in the Orange County Register on Thursday:
President Trump signed another executive order last week temporarily banning citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.
This is the Trump administration’s second attempt at this controversial policy, and, while the newest iteration is not as disconcerting as the first, it leaves many questions unanswered and underscores the need for a coherent immigration and counterterrorism policy.
Unquestionably, there is a need for a serious national debate about immigration in the age of terrorism. It is not unreasonable to be concerned that terrorists could exploit our immigration and visa systems to come to the United States and cause harm. But the central focus of the policy should be to stop credible threats from entering the country and carrying out terrorist attacks – not scapegoating swaths of people because they look like, share a religion with, or share a country of origin with, radical terrorists.
If the travel ban ends up as an earnest review of policies and procedures that leads to improvement in our vetting process, that would be a step forward. If it’s merely a veiled attempt to score points with a political base or a first step to permanently limit travel from certain countries to the United States, we have a serious problem.
Simply put, the temporary ban must, indeed, be temporary, and some improved security procedures must be accomplished by it.
Policymakers ought to make progress on longstanding GOP priorities, including upgrading and enhancing our technological national security infrastructure to screen would-be visitors and immigrants.
If someone wants to come to the United States, is not a security threat, is not seeking taxpayer subsidies and entitlements, and wants to work, why wouldn’t we want them in our country?
