Travel ban spat ignores larger issues

0:45 It's beginning to feel a lot like.... Pause

0:50 Snow in Charlotte Sunday morning

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity

0:52 Sunday morning snow in Charlotte

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:37 Winter storm brings less snow than expected

0:48 Snowy Sunday morning

0:50 Scene from Charlotte police shooting in Druid Hills

1:45 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement