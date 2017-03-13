If you’re baffled by Trump supporters, do what this woman did

0:52 I-77 toll lane construction ramps up near uptown Pause

3:23 Witness describes bond hearing for jailed Northwest student

0:47 March snowfall dusts Charlotte

2:25 Protest on CMS transgender policies outside Government Center

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:45 It's beginning to feel a lot like....

1:45 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

1:31 Protesters voice their opinions outside CMPD HQ