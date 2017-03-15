Maybe President Trump just needs some love, our poets say

HB2, red-light cameras and Jason Chaffetz’s cluelessness prompted a strong batch of entries from Week 2 contributors to the Observer’s limericks contest. But President Trump continued to move poets the most.
This week’s prize goes to Cathie Solomonson of Troutman. We don’t necessarily want to encourage anyone to send in 20 limericks in one week like she did, but several of hers stood out. Our favorite requires readers of a family-oriented newspaper to use the slightest bit of imagination:
Could it be he’ll be less of a grump
When he’s bedded down next to Ms. Trump?
If he’s less lonely at night,
Could our days be more bright
Sans a crazy guy needing a hu … g?
Henderson thinks Trump voters were willfully not paying attention:
Conservatives don’t seem to mind
They elected a horse’s behind
What’s all the fuss?
Just do it like us
Pretend that you’re deaf, dumb, and blind.
Wes Long of Cramerton noticed Chaffetz, the Republican U.S. representative from Utah, telling people to choose between iPhones and health care:
Chaffetz said, “Eat an apple a day,
Or just purchase an Apple, okay?
Seems to me, at the core,
You’re in luck, if you’re poor.
Either one keeps the doctor away.”
Loyd Dillon of Charlotte knows some folks who think Trump’s allegations of wiretapping by President Obama are far-fetched:
Trump’s charges of tapping fell flat
With the ladies who lunch and who chat:
“He’s old and he’s chubby.”
“Adulterous hubby!”
“So tell me then who would tap THAT?”
Trump issued a new immigration ban, but it covers just six countries – and Bill McGloughlin of Charlotte is interested in one in particular that was left out:
Our borders have always been porous,
And our visitors aren’t always for us.
Now the Trump White House bans
Those from alien lands,
Except for Natasha and Boris.
HB2 and basketball were in the news all week, and Ben Milam of Charlotte knows the NCAA and ACC tournaments are deciding now where future events will be held.
The ACC’s playing in Brooklyn
Investors abroad have stopped lookin’
Good golly, what folly!
Tell the hard-heads in Raleigh
Repeal efforts better get cookin’.
Phil Clutts of Harrisburg is not sure what he thinks of the Charlotte City Council’s considering reinstating cameras to catch red-light runners.
Hitting brakes at a camera’s sight,
Upon a red turn of the light,
Gives reason to fear,
A bump in the rear,
Although you are legally right.
Week 3 starts now; get your entries in!
