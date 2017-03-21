What you need to know about Medicaid this week

Per capita caps on Medicaid beneficiaries? Block-granting Medicaid? Do these wonky and innocuous-sounding proposals really make any difference?
They do.
The Amereican Health Care Act – the Republicans replacement for Obamacare – is scheduled for a vote this week in the U.S. House. You will hear much discussion about the individual insurance marketplace, tax credits, and promotion of health savings accounts. However, the changes in Medicaid are the most profound in the AHCA.
First, a few quick facts about Medicaid:
Medicaid has funded care for the poor for more than 50 years. Almost 75 million people, nearly a quarter of our population, rely on it for their health care.
Medicaid reduces infant and child deaths, decreases disability, and lowers hospitalization and emergency room care for beneficiaries. It is currently a federal/state partnership with risks shared by the federal government and individual states. States have considerable flexibility in attuning their Medicaid programs to their needs. For instance, Community Care of North Carolina is considered a model program in providing primary care and case management.
The AHCA would change most of that.
Medicaid recipients now receive care according to need. Under the AHCA, the federal government would provide “per capita caps,” a fixed amount per person, and leave the rest to the states. The proposal is estimated to cut federal funding by $880 billion over the next decade.
According to Drs. Andrew J. Goodman-Bacon and Sayeh S. Nikpay, writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, the current proposal is similar to the way programs for the poor were funded in the 1950s and early 1960s. With state incentives to minimize costs, 11 states did not cover children and approximately 20 did not cover hospitals, doctors or drugs for some recipients. And relatively few people had any coverage at all.
Per capita caps limit the flexibility of states to respond to changing circumstances. When North Carolina has its next natural disaster or has a Zika epidemic, its response would be limited by our caps. As our Medicaid population ages requiring more expensive care, we are still limited.
Even if the current bill is not passed, expect to see these proposals in another form. President Donald Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence, Speaker Paul Ryan, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price have all supported block grants, another iteration of limiting money given to states for Medicaid.
With the AHCA, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that 14 million fewer people will be on Medicaid in 10 years, the largest category to lose insurance – and, not incidentally, the poorest, sickest and most vulnerable among us.
Think of them not as statistics, but as 14 million individuals, all poor or near-poor, who will not seek care when they are sick. They also will avoid preventive care and visits and medications for chronic conditions, but will show up in emergency rooms – which we will pay for anyway. Millions will go without mental health or substance abuse care that would decrease their suffering and allow them to become productive members of society.
Understand that the new “flexibility” – whether with per capita caps or block grants – is the choice of what care to deny to the people who need it most.
Jessica Schorr Saxe, MD, is chair of Health Care Justice - NC. Contact her at HCJusticeNC@gmail.com
