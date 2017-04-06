Opportunity task force speaks out where others remain silent

To Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, Dee O’Dell and all of the members of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force:
Thank you for the directness of your findings and recommendations in the task force’s report released last week. You have addressed the root causes and core issues of the inequity of opportunity in our community with a courage not seen before.
While the history of our community’s efforts to address these issues provides a reasonable basis for skepticism, none of those previous efforts included such a diverse group of leaders willing to identify structural, systemic, and institutional racism, and the resulting segregation, as the root cause of intergenerational poverty – much less to acknowledge that it is the result of deliberate public policy decisions supporting private discrimination.
You have stood up where almost all in the past have sat down. You have spoken out where almost all in the past have remained silent. That alone is noteworthy of acclaim and celebration.
But you did so much more than that. You identified the need for policy changes on issues of juvenile and adult justice, issues of affordable housing, issues of access to health and mental health services, and issues faced by children and families from prenatal care through the beginning of self-supporting work. You stood up and spoke out for the changes and the funding needed not only to help those individuals already born and suffering but also to make the long-term, far-reaching changes to our socioeconomic structure, our systems, and our institutions that will dismantle injustice to produce a real sharing of power that can build a better future for all.
I have been involved in reform efforts in our community since moving here in 1986 to raise my yet-unborn children in a community that cared enough to create successful desegregated schools, so I understand how skepticism can be born of disappointed hopes. But I have also seen how each of those disappointments left behind the seeds of future progress.
As a society and a community, we tend to see everything through the lens of our own personal interest and our own areas of focus and we tend to want to see those issues elevated to the primary position. When our expectations fall short, too often we allow our disappointment to feed our skepticism instead of recognizing the progress that can revive our hope. We have much work to do and there are plenty of people in our community who will see shortcomings or threats in what you have done and what you have said, but you have given us a brave blueprint for real progress. Now we need to have the strength to follow it boldly to build a better future for our community.
So I thank you, and I look forward to continuing to work with your successors and the army of our hopeful neighbors to make your vision a reality – if not in my lifetime then for some future generation who will look back on March 27, 2017, and say, “That was the day that made all of the difference for us.”
Simmons is executive director of the Council for Children’s Rights.
