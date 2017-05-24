Graduates missed Pence’s lesson

From an editorial in the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel:
Some are claiming victory for the opposition because of reports that a group of students and family members walked out of Vice President Mike Pence’s Notre Dame commencement speech. But it’s worth noting that most of the graduates gave Pence a warm reception.
Talking about the waning of free speech on campuses, Pence gave them a speech worthy of their attention, which ironically and sadly the students who left early were most in need of hearing:
“If the emanations of free speech were charted on a map like infrared heat signatures, one would hope that universities would be the hottest places, red and purple with dispute, not dark blue and white, frozen into cant, orthodoxy, and intellectual stasis.”
Heaven forbid if these delicate snowflakes ever have to defend one of their beliefs against arguments they have never bothered to listen to. Pity them mightily when they encounter the wonderful, messy, difficult diversity of the world, diversity which college is supposed to prepare them for but which they have chosen to wish away.
The wishing stopped when they took those degrees into their hands. Reality will set in when they realize just what those degrees are worth.
Comments