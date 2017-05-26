Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

CONAN O’BRIEN
“After Air Force One landed in Israel, Donald Trump reached for Melania's hand and she slapped it away. Yeah, there's video of it. She slaps it away. So, we've been wrong all this time. They apparently do have a normal marriage.”
“It's the first time the first lady has smacked a president since every day of Bill Clinton's administration.”
“In both Israel and Saudi Arabia, many U.S. journalists are being barred from Trump press events because they're women. As opposed to here in the U.S. where they're barred from Trump press events because they're journalists.”
JIMMY FALLON
“I saw that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave Trump a 150-year-old bible. Which got awkward when Trump autographed it and gave it back to him.”
“The president of Egypt told Trump he has a unique personality. And Trump told him that he had nice shoes. Sounds less like two world leaders, more like a bad Tinder date.”
SETH MEYERS
“President Trump visited the Jewish holy site, the Western Wall, in east Jerusalem today. He also said the wall was the reason Israel doesn't have any Mexicans.”
“President Trump was given an official welcome ceremony in Saudi Arabia this weekend where he was greeted with an honorary collar. As opposed to Michael Flynn who could soon be presented with an honorary anklet.”
“During a press conference, President Trump said that his administration is getting things done at a record-setting pace. For example, most presidents take four years to finish a term and it looks like Trump’s going to get it done in, like, eight months.”
