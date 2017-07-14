Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

You can tell ISIS is pretty much on the way out, because they’ve already been booked to appear on next season’s ‘Dancing With the Stars.’
Conan O’Brien
CONAN O’BRIEN
“President Trump is being criticized now for allowing his daughter Ivanka to sit in for him at the G-20 summit. At a press conference today, the White House press secretary’s 8-year-old daughter said, ‘It’s no big deal.’ ”
“Donald Trump Jr. is being represented by a mafia lawyer who has defended four New York crime families. So now the lawyer has updated his resume to say ‘defended five New York crime families.’ ”
“Donald Trump Jr. released a series of emails showing he actively tried to collaborate with the Russians before the election. When he heard this, Donald Trump said, ‘Good luck trying to connect me to Donald Trump Jr.’ ”
“According to friends of Donald Trump Jr.’s, back in college he was a blackout drunk. So he does have a long history of meeting with white Russians.”
STEPHEN COLBERT
“A recent Politico report suggests President Trump is using his relatively light schedule to watch TV and fume. Light? Trump has spent half his presidency golfing. How much lighter can his schedule get? ‘Sir, you have to get up. It’s time to go to bed!’ ”
““I gotta say, it’s not exactly comforting when the person in charge starts randomly assuring you that everything’s just fine. ‘Uh, this is your captain speaking. The plane is functioning perfectly; we are focused on flying, landing and many other things. I have very little time for watching TV.’ ”
JIMMY KIMMEL
“Donald Jr. hired a lawyer. This lawyer, in the past, represented members of the mafia. That actually makes sense — the Trumps are like the Corleone family, if all of them were Fredo.”
“So this afternoon, Hillary Clinton made a short statement in front of a group of her supporters in upstate New York: ‘Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha.’ ”
Comments