Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

JIMMY FALLON
“A lot of people didn’t know how to feel about the news (about O.J. Simpson’s parole). On one hand, O. J. is a convicted felon. But, on the other hand, he managed to keep Trump off TV for a whole afternoon.”
“President Trump’s approval rating is at 36 percent. But Trump defended the number, saying that it was ‘almost 40.’ Then he said, ‘And if you read 36 upside down, it looks like 93, which is almost 100. So I’m doing amazing. Almost 100 in Upside Down world.’ ”
“The Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare has officially fallen apart. But Republicans say they’re just going to let Obamacare fail while they regroup and figure out a new plan. And Democrats said, ‘Hey, that’s the same thing we’re doing with Trump.’ ”
“Last week was the season premiere of ‘Game of Thrones.’ No spoilers! But HBO’s streaming site crashed during the episode. That’s how crazy this show has gotten: They are killing off websites now.”
“More trouble for United Airlines. The rapper Schoolboy Q says that they actually flew his dog to the wrong city. Then on the flight back, the dog had a fight over a seat with Ann Coulter.”
SETH MEYERS
“After the failure of the GOP healthcare plan, Mitch McConnell outlined plans to repeal Obamacare without a bill to replace it. The same way we got rid of Obama without a good plan to replace him.”
“China reportedly scrubbed the images of Winnie the Pooh from social media, after users compared the character to their president. Though it seems like it would just be easier to just get their president to put some pants on.”
“Today was National Sour Candy Day. Or that’s just what Mike Pence’s face looks like.”
Comments