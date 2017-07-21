The NRA cowardly fights for ‘the white to bear arms’

The grave of Philando Castile at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis on the one-year anniversary of his death. Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Castile during a traffic stop on July 6, 2016. During the traffic stop, Castile – a licensed gun owner – volunteered that he had a gun; moments later officer Yanez fatally shot Castile, who was seated in his car. Yanez was charged with manslaughter in Castile’s s death but was found not guilty by a jury. David Carson TNS