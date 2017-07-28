Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

SETH MEYERS
“The creators of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ announced they are developing a new show that imagines what it would be like if the Confederacy successfully seceded from the United States. Well, give it a couple years and it might be a documentary.”
“White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his post. And just for old time’s sake, he denied it.”
“President Trump spoke at the Boy Scout Jamboree and bragged about his election victory over Hillary Clinton. And every Scout in attendance earned the merit badge for eye rolling.”
“According to The Washington Post, President Trump is considering Ted Cruz as a replacement for Attorney General Jeff Sessions. And if you thought Jeff Sessions was bad, you were right.”
JIMMY FALLON
“I saw that WebMD is being sold for $2.8 billion. The owner said he was just getting tired — but WebMD says it could either be gout, polio, or scurvy.”
“That’s right, WebMD is being sold. No word on who bought it, but let’s just say the Republicans finally found a replacement for Obamacare.”
“Senate Republicans voted to move forward in the process to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though they don't know what they're going to be voting on. That’s like going into a hospital and telling the surgeon, ‘Surprise me! Just go for it!’ ”
“Senators were saying they had no clue what they’d be voting on. Then Americans said, ‘Hey — just like us during the election!’ ”
“Another big story is Trump’s feud with Jeff Sessions. When asked what will happen with Sessions, Trump said, ‘Time will tell.’ When asked if he was just stealing lines from his Magic 8-Ball, Trump said, ‘Ask again later.’ ”
“Trump gave a big speech at the National Scout Jamboree. His healthcare bill won the award for ‘Scariest Campfire Story.’ ”
