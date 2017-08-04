Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Scaramucci’s last name is longer than his tenure.
Seth Meyers
“President Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director in just 10 days. Now, 10 days may not seem like a long time, but consider all the Mooch got accomplished: He sold his company away. He gave a vulgar, damning interview to the press. His wife filed for divorce. He missed the birth of his son. That’s more than Trump has done in his entire presidency.”
“New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan at a baseball game in Milwaukee. I don’t know — if you want to shock me, catch him on video governing in New Jersey.”
“The publisher of Hillary Clinton’s upcoming memoir announced that the title of her book will be the statement ‘What Happened.’ Well, that’s the censored version.”
“Trump wrote an all caps tweet: ‘IN AMERICA WE DON'T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT - WE WORSHIP GOD.’ Though I think most of us will happily worship whichever one gets you out of office first.”
STEPHEN COLBERT
“The Mooch lasted as communications director for only 10 days. Yes, 10 days! That’s not even one whole pay period. His going-away party can serve what’s left of his welcome cake.”
“According to White House sources, Kelly let the Mooch go because he wanted ‘more structure, less of “Game of Thrones.”’ That’s not a fair comparison — with ‘Game of Thrones,’ you have to wait a whole week for a new beheading.”
JIMMY KIMMEL
“President Trump is coming off his worst week since ... his last worst week, which I think was the week before last week.”
“Sean Spicer’s out, Reince Priebus is out, Trumpcare is dead, and Kim Jong Un has a missile that can reach New York. And weirdly, I don’t feel tired from all the winning yet.”
“Donald Trump tweeted about Reince Priebus, who he fired. He wrote, ‘We accomplished a lot together, and I am proud of him.’ That’s two lies in one sentence.”
