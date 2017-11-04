Viewpoint

The Buzz 11/04/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

November 04, 2017 12:40 PM

Attacking our President IS supporting our country!

Jesse Helms was right. There are Russian agents in the White House.

Trump surrounded himself with the best people who had nothing to do with him or his campaign.

Another Trump reality TV show: America’s Most Wanted.

Someone needs to explain the logic of eliminating tax deductions to pay for a tax cut.

So it’s a crime to lie to the FBI. Lying to Americans though is apparently still penalty-free.

A vote for Kenny Smith is a vote for Pat McCrory.

Vi Lyles can’t decide if she has a conflict of interest until she hears from her posse.

If you don’t vote Tuesday, I don’t want to hear any of your complaints about city government.

Why haven’t the mainstream media been reporting on the Uranium One non-story?

Forget the other stories you’ve heard. UNC’s Silent Sam fires his rifle every time an honest politician passes by.

Hollywood is in severe need of grope therapy.

