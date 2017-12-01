Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

So Bernie Sanders is in the running for a Grammy, and you know right now someone at the D.N.C. is going, ‘All right guys, how do we rig this for Hillary?’
Trevor Noah
TREVOR NOAH
“(Matt Lauer) had a button under his desk, so he could lock the door without getting up. Like seriously people, you know you’ve reached a new level of perviness when you have to call a contractor in.”
“So, like, how many news people is this now? There was Bill O’Reilly, Charlie Rose, Mark Halperin — soon they will have enough guys to start their own Perv News Network.”
“Here’s the only way I think average Americans can stop Trump from handing massive tax cuts to the super-rich: You have to tweet directly to Donald Trump and remind him that Obama is super-rich, so he’s going to get the biggest tax cuts of all. And I promise you, within an hour of seeing those tweets, Trump will be like, ‘Destroy the rich! Socialism for all! Me and Bernie 2020, folks.’ ”
STEPHEN COLBERT
“Lauer once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present. It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her. It’s bad enough he gave her a sex toy — but he also gave instructions? He found a way to mansplain sexual harassment. ‘You’re doing that wrong, let me get in there.’ ”
CONAN O’BRIEN
“Genealogy experts say that Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle are actually distant cousins. After hearing they were related, Queen Elizabeth finally gave the couple her blessing.”
“People are mad at President Trump for meeting with Native American leaders in front of a portrait of anti-Native American president Andrew Jackson. Even worse, today President Trump met with Hispanic leaders in front of a portrait of President Trump.”
JIMMY FALLON
“The White House just unveiled its holiday display, and it has a nativity scene, marking the first time all year there’s been Wise Men at the White House.”
