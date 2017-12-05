Making Christmas Great Again?

I plopped in front of the television just as Charlie Brown began his annual search for the true meaning of Christmas, knowing full well he would become distraught when his dog is overcome by its commercialism, but knowing too that in the end, Linus would set him straight.
This was minutes after our President congratulated himself for proclaiming the “Christ” back into Christmas, while standing in front of a tree gaudier than Snoopy’s.
“Today is a day that I’ve been looking very much forward to ALL YEAR LONG,” Trump declared and tweeted. “It is one that you have heard me speak about many times before.”
“Now, as President of the United States, it is my tremendous honor to finally wish America and the world a very MERRY CHRISTMAS!”
And the crowd went wild.
Of course it did. I get the pandering. It works. But did Jesus ask for His name to be attached to giant trees and lights and Ho Ho Ho and mistletoe and presents-to-pretty-girls?
Or did he tell us, “Feed my sheep?”
Trump continued ringing his Christmas bell Friday, which prompted Franklin Graham to fire up his Twitter.
“Never in my lifetime have we had a @POTUS willing to take such a strong outspoken stand for the Christian faith like @realDonaldTrump. We need to get behind him with our prayers,” tweeted Graham, who is allegedly still a Reverend. This prompted me to fire up mine.
“Franklin – I think your account’s been hacked. Someone posting as you thinks the Proud P-Grabbing Donald Trump is a serious follower of Jesus Christ.”
Being America’s foremost expert on finding a percolating parade to jump in front of, Trump was playing the hits again Monday in Utah.
“Remember, I said we’re bringing Christmas back? Christmas is back! Bigger and better than ever before. And we say it now with pride. Let me just say, to those here today and to those all across the country – (dramatic pause) – Merry Christmas.”
So there you have it. Christmas. Saved. By Donald Trump.
Christmas, brought back, by President Trump.
Christmas, pronounced “bigger and better than ever” by the President of the United States on the very same day he went all-in endorsing accused sex predator Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race, “because we need his vote.”
Order your “Make Christmas Great Again” hats today.
I think about this man, our president, under the spotlights, before the cameras, in front of the glamorous White House tree, bragging about saving Christmas. I think about him in Utah, before more cameras, in front of the American flags, bragging about bringing Christmas back.
And I think about that little boy, alone on a stage clutching his blue blanket, explaining to friends in his awed whisper about the shepherds, and the angel, and the child wrapped in swaddling clothes lying in a manger.
“A Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
That’s what Christmas is all about, Donald Trump.
It doesn’t get any “bigger or better” than that.
Observer contributor Keith Larson can be heard on “The Larson Page” weekdays at noon on AM 730 Radio Charlotte and TheLarsonPage.com.
Comments