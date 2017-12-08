Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Today, Trump praised Moore as someone who reaches out to young people.
Conan O’Brien
“This morning, Vladimir Putin announced he’s going to run for re-election. Yeah, then this afternoon he announced he’d won!”
“A spokeswoman for Roy Moore has defended him, saying there are plenty of women in Alabama that he didn’t sexually abuse. She said, ‘We prefer to look at the glass as half-ungroped.’ ”
‘Yesterday, another woman came forward with proof from the 1980s that Roy Moore pursued her when she was 17. Moore said, ‘What can I say? Back then I was into older women.’ ”
“Russia has been banned from the Winter Olympics. But don’t feel bad, Russia – even though you won’t win any gold medals, you did win the U.S. presidential election.”
STEPHEN COLBERT
“It hasn’t been all defending pedophiles for Donald Trump. He’s also been assaulting Mother Nature. Yesterday, Trump signed an order slashing the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase national monuments. Hey, come on, it’s reasonable that he doesn’t care about them: They’re just national monuments, they’re not Confederate monuments.”
SAMANTHA BEE
“It’s time to ask ourselves, can men who hate women be objective journalists? Aha: That was a trick question. Everyone knows that men who hate women can be anything they put their minds to.” (Showing photograph of President Trump)
JIMMY FALLON
“Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn cut a plea deal with Robert Mueller, and then the Senate passed the GOP tax bill. I tried to follow it on the news, but all the anchors have been fired for sexual harassment.”
“Michael Flynn agreed to a plea deal with Robert Mueller – and it came out that the FBI’s investigating everyone in the White House all the way to the top. Trump was like, ‘Oh my God – they’re investigating Putin?’ ”
“Senate Republicans passed their tax plan. They said, ‘We realize doing this in the dead of night makes us look sneaky, corrupt and dishonest… Anyway, have a great weekend!’ ”
