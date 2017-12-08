The holidays bring out the worst stereotyping

This week the Progress in International Reading Literary Study (PIRLS) was released to the usual handwringing and finger pointing. Given every five years to 4th graders in 50 countries, the test shows that children who come to school hungry score considerably lower than their better-off peers. By contrast, children who participated in preschool or who engaged with parents in early literacy activities are more likely to score as “advanced” readers. The percentage of American students scoring advanced was larger than the international average, but with one of the highest rates of child poverty among industrialized nations, the United States ranked in the middle of the pack overall.
I’m not surprised. I’ve spent my entire career teaching in high poverty schools, seeing firsthand what hunger does to a child’s chance of success. Where I work, 75 percent of the children qualify for free or reduced priced lunch. Sadly, that isn’t rare. More than half of all public school children in the South are poor. If we really want to address literacy and academic success, we have to stop blaming schools and start solving the problem of poverty.
The holidays are a particularly difficult time for students living in poverty. Each year my high school “adopts” several families vetted by our district social worker and judged as exceptionally needy. Teachers and staff make donations to brighten their Christmas.
Blankets. Hats. A coat that fits.
That’s what the children put on their Christmas lists this year. Every single child asked for clothes – not expensive athletic shoes or designer jeans but socks and underwear. One young girl wanted “princess stuff.” Some of the boys said they would love to get a remote control car. One family cautioned us not to buy DVDs because they have no TV to show them on. The family with no heat in their house asked for a plug-in heater.
All of the families listed food as their number one request.
In the past, some of the parents in our families knew they were dying and wanted their children to have one last happy holiday. Many families donate what they can to the program the year after they are recipients.
I’ve been thinking a great deal about this year’s Christmas families. Last week I noticed the dental van parked outside the school and I wondered how many children would be lucky enough to get care that day. I overheard two colleagues trying to track down a free clinic to refer a student with a chronic illness. That was the same day Republican Senator Orrin Hatch suggested that Congress would have trouble funding CHIP, the children’s health insurance program.
I thought about our Christmas families when Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, told the Des Moines Register that people well-off enough to benefit from the repeal of the estate tax deserved his support, “as opposed to those that are just spending every darn penny they have, whether it’s on booze or women or movies.”
It’s an ugly comment that exposes an uglier sentiment, the idea that people with money are somehow morally superior to those without it, that poverty is a result of a lack of conscience or willpower or human worth. It’s a conviction that the poor are undeserving of empathy or help, and it drives policies that increase the suffering of students like mine.
Kay McSpadden teaches high school English in York, S.C. Reach her at kmcspadden@comporium.net.
