The abortion I didn’t have destroyed me

Abortion was illegal back in the 1960s when I got pregnant at 19. Society called babies out of wedlock “bastards” and considered unwed mothers women of low morals. I tried in vain to get an abortion while keeping it a secret. One abortionist I found over the phone instructed me to take the train to a certain town and sit on a bench at the station. They said to wear a red scarf and someone would pick me up. I pictured a horrific scenario and, as desperate as I was, didn’t do it.
The second abortionist was in Harlem. His office was his apartment. The “living room/office” consisted of a desk and hard-covered textbooks piled everywhere, like tiny mountains growing out of the floor. He left me in the examining room to change into the hospital gown so he could do a gynecological exam to determine my pregnancy. There were two examining tables: a black one and, over to the side, a red one that was slashed in several places, stuffing exploding out. I went through with the exam but seeing those slashes felt I’d die on the table.
At five months pregnant, I went into hiding in a home for unwed mothers. I was there less than a month when the New York Daily News ran a front page story showing that Harlem doctor. A wealthy young socialite had hemorrhaged and died during her abortion.
I’m aware that having an abortion isn’t ideal, but I was willing to make that choice and meet my maker when the time came. As it turned out, being forced to relinquish my baby through adoption was something that destroyed me. I couldn’t figure out how you could give your baby up, like she was a book you’d finished reading and passed on to someone else. It took three months before I could sign those papers and that was only because the social worker kept badgering me. Afterward I sat in the dark for days. For the next 20 years, I thought of suicide every day. Societal disfavor toward unwed mothers was so strong that the doctors who delivered my baby left me with a chewed up cervix, which meant constant infections for about 10 years. Gynecologists would recoil when they saw it. And there was always the worry that my baby was in a bad family – and no way of finding out.
I’ve been diagnosed with persistent depressive disorder and for years suffered from PTSD (hearing infants crying), moved away from my family, changed jobs frequently. A legal abortion would have made my life so much easier. Shortly after my experience, abortion was legalized. And today it’s up for grabs again. Please leave it in the hands of women and our maker.
