Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

December 15, 2017 02:41 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SETH MEYERS

“Golden Globe nominations were announced, and HBO led with 12 nominations. Not to be outdone, Netflix led the field in allegations.”

“According to a Gallup poll, 80 percent of Russians approve of Vladimir Putin’s leadership, while the other 20 percent are missing.”

“The New York Times said there is a rule in the White House that no one is allowed to touch the TV remote except President Trump, and the technical support staff, and I know that sounds insane, but, remember, that’s literally the only rule.”

STEPHEN COLBERT

“I’ve got something to say to this guy (the New York subway bomber). Seriously? You tried to terrorize New York subway commuters? Nice try. New York commuters don’t even flinch when the subway breakdancers kick two inches away from their face. They have to battle rats for the seat — which, for the record, you should only give up if the rat is pregnant.”

“Come on. You tried to sow chaos and confusion in the Port Authority bus station? That is the normal state of affairs at the Port Authority bus station. There’s a pretty good chance your little explosion may have scoured some of the grime off the wall, thanks. Now you’re going to jail for a long, long, long time. And all New Yorkers want to know is, does that mean your apartment is free? And is it rent-controlled?”

“Trump feels under attack but tries to stay positive about Mueller’s investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia, telling several people, ‘It’s life.’ Yes, it’s life. But you could plead that down to 30 years if you rat out Don Jr.”

JIMMY FALLON

“As the results came in, reporters said it was very quiet at Moore’s campaign headquarters. But to be fair, it was a school night.”

“President Trump was all over Twitter today. And I read that Vladimir Putin gets daily reports of Trump’s tweets. And every day, Putin reads them and says, ‘My God, what have I done?’ 

