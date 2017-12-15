Secret court settlements are a scourge on society

Our courts and our legislators are guilty. Over the past few weeks, we have seen how our legal system has empowered and encouraged sexual predators to continue abusing women through secret settlements and nondisclosure agreements, despite knowing how dangerous silence can be.
Now is different, we’re told. A “cultural moment.” Laws will be reformed. Courts will change their rules. And pigs will fly.
It has been 15 years since we learned how court-sanctioned secrecy and nondisclosure agreements protected pedophile priests, allowing them to continue abuse. And our courts and legislatures, with a precious few exceptions, have done nothing to stop the legally sanctioned secrecy.
More recently, the public has turned its outrage to an obscure congressional fund used to secretly settle sexual harassment claims against lawmakers with taxpayer money. But Congress is not alone. Some local and state government agencies also use taxpayer funds to secretly settle in cases of police brutality and other serious wrongs.
Never miss a local story.
To center the debate solely on secret settlements in government, however, is a mistake. Defective fuel tanks and tires that explode, toxic chemical spills, the Dalkon Shield, leaky breast implants, GM’s faulty ignitions – each of these examples involves dangers to the public that lawyers and companies have kept hidden through agreements that prevent victims from speaking out.
Most courts in the U.S. allow vital information to be kept from the public. Only a handful of states have passed legislation limiting secrecy in cases that involve substantial public hazards. And even in those few states, the “hazards” are generally too narrowly defined, not covering, for example, cases of sexual abuse, harassment or racism in the workplace.
For its part, Congress has done nothing. In every Congress since 1995, lawmakers have introduced legislation that would put serious limits on secrecy in cases involving substantial hazards to the public at large. Year after year, those bills remain unnoticed and die. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., introduced such a bill in the House in February. The bill has no co-sponsors. Not one.
The legal profession is not about to change its (too rarely enforced) ethical rules, because secret settlements pay. We need legislators and judges to end this travesty. It’s gone on long enough. In 1933, 11 workers who had sued the Johns Manville Co. over respiratory illnesses caused by exposure to the asbestos-based products that the firm made entered into a secret settlement. In the decades that followed, thousands contracted debilitating respiratory diseases and hundreds died.
In a landscape littered with corpses, the severely injured and traumatized children, it is difficult to see how the current wave of sexual-abuse accusations will be the catalyst that at long last produces change. But as the season of miracles approaches, we live and write with hope.
Dana is Kirkland & Ellis professor of law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. Koniak is professor of law at Boston University School of Law.
Comments